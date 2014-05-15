PREMIERE: Dee-1 – “Jason Geter” [VIDEO]

Having perseverance through setbacks is a remarkable trait that is necessary if any dream is going to be fulfilled.

Dee-1 revealed to the world last week that he faced a jungle gym world full of obstacles just to have a sliver of a chance to meet Jason Geter, T.I’s manager and the man he pegged as being the catalyst to getting his career in rap started.

The vivid lyricism played like a story in itself and now we have the video to fully capture the near-death experience and subsequent triumph of the New Orleans rapper’s journey.

When asked about having his namesake being immortalized in a song, Jason Geter told Hip-Hop Wired exclusively that the nod was “humbling.”

“So this is a first for me,” the Grand Hustle’s co-CEO admitted. “A talented artist by the name of Dee-1 released a song entitled ‘Jason Geter.’ He takes you through his journey as an artist on the come up seeking to meet me in hopes that we could work together. We finally met one day and I took him on his first tour of about 25 cities alongside Killer Mike, Young Dro, and Pac Div and he hasn’t stopped grinding since! A couple of years later, he now has a deal with RCA records and I wish him all the success in the world.”

