Dino Bam – “Not Afraid” [LISTEN]

There’s a new kid on the block and he goes by Dino Bam. Hailing from Kentucky, the artist is honing his skills as a singer and rapper in the Washington D.C. metro area, as he preps his The Wave EP.

Today, Dino provides a sample via a track called “Not Afraid.” Needless to say that this cut is radio ready. Credit that to the DMV occupier’s buttery smooth vocals over some smooth production from Tone P (the mind behind Wale’s “Sunshine,””Bait,” “Love Hate Thing,” and “Black Grammy’s”). Don’t be surprised if you hear one of Dino’s cuts in regular rotation sooner than later.

Stream “Not Afraid” below for proof. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram