7 Things We Learned From The Breakfast Club Trey Songz Interview [PHOTOS]

Trey Songz has been on a tear lately. With a hit song on the radio and being mentioned by his frenemies on live television, Mr. Steal Your Girl’s name is in high demand. He stopped by The Breakfast Club to discuss this and more.



On the eve of releasing his sixth album Trigga, Trey has a lot to prove. “Na Na” is one of the biggest tunes in the nightclubs but his fans still want to know he can deliver a complete body of work.

DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God get him to discuss this, his relationship with the recently released Chris Brown, R&B beef with August Alsina, and more.

So we present the top 7 things we learned from The Breakfast Club Trey Songz Interview. Let us know your favorite moment in the comments section.

—

Photo: Power 105FM / Youtube

