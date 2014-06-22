Rick Ross Run Out Of Detroit, Afraid For His Life?

Despite millions of fans, Rick Ross has plenty of people willing to put hands on him and do him bodily harm. Case in the point, the goons in Detroit that allegedly ran the Bawse out of town.

Rozay was scheduled to perform at 107.5′s Summer Jamz in Detroit last night, June 21. However, the “Sanctified” rapper never made it to the venue as word is that he was afraid for his life.

The Smoking Section reports the details:

According to rumors, Ross dipped after finding out that 100 “fans” were waiting for him at the Chene Park venue. They say Ross didn’t even step foot on stage before he and his crew packed their shit and got the hell up outta Detroit. As a result, Ross has been banned (again?) from ever stepping foot in the Motor City. This is the second time Rozay has had problems in Detroit. His empty tour bus was robbed of thousands of dollars in jewelry, clothes and other personal items in 2012. While many suspected local rapper Trick Trick was behind the burglary, Trick denied his involvement. “I wasn’t gona entertain this weak sh*t but, if I wanted to get officer ricky, I’d get em! Not tear up a tour bus! That’s B*TCH sh*t! GSM,” he tweeted July 2012. Coincidentally, Trick posted the cover art for his mixtape, No Fly Zone, shortly after Ross reportedly left Detroit. For those short on memory, he just dropped a “No Fly Zone” video back in May so we’ll assume Trick’s taken over handling all tourist accommodations and reservations for rappers looking to visit the D. He said in the song “I’m just a phone call away, come here without permission, I don’t wanna hear shit you got to say.” Guess Rawse didn’t know Trick meant business.

Late last night, Ross made light of the situation on Twitter, posting a pic of himself along with the caption, “Luv #Detroit I wuz ready to killm 2nite,heard it wuz a peace protest wit picket signs and locked gates haa.”

Check out the vid of the Detroit crowd being told Ross will not be performing on the flip. What about the folk in the Detroit that want to see Ross perform, though?

Photo: Instagram

