Connecticut College Poll Votes Barack Obama Worst President Since WWII

Polls are designed to give an overview analysis of the general opinions of the inhabitants in the area. A recent political survey conducted at Quinnipiac University, a private, nonsectarian in Connecticut, may have fell victim to a groupthink approach from news in the media.

Their studies show that President Obama was found to be the country’s worst president since the end of World War II.

Via MSN:

In a survey of 1,446 registered voters, 33 percent said Obama was the worst president since World War Two, while 28 percent pointed to his predecessor, George W. Bush, as the worst, the poll by Quinnipiac University found. Voters were split over which of the two most recent presidents has done a better job with 39 percent saying Obama has been a better president than Bush and, 40 percent saying Obama is worse. Most voters said Ronald Reagan, who served two terms in the 1980s, was the best president since 1945, the survey showed. “Over the span of 69 years of American history and 12 presidencies, President Barack Obama finds himself with President George W. Bush at the bottom of the popularity barrel,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of Quinnipiac University’s polling unit. While Obama’s job approval rating has inched higher to 40 percent, up from 38 percent in December, more voters gave him largely negative marks in key areas: the economy, foreign policy, healthcare and terrorism, according to the poll. On the environment, 50 percent gave Obama positive marks. The telephone survey, taken June 24 to June 30, had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

President Obama dominated the 2012 election in the state of Connecticut, earning 58.4% of the popular vote versus lead opponent Mitt Romney’s 40.4 percent, according to stats taken by Politco.

In TIME’s May 2014 Top 10 richest towns in America survey, CT saw two of their cities represented with more than half of the population’s households earning more than six-figure salaries per year. What could have prompted these Quinnipiac poll results?

Let us know how you feel about the poll in the comment section below.

—

Photo: ATP/WENN.com