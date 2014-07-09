Home > Chance The Rapper

Sulaiman ft. Chance The Rapper – “Fam And Foolies” [Listen]

Written By Chris Thomas

Posted July 9, 2014
Chicago is on one of the more impressive runs in recent history. The latest product comes from Sulaiman of the Treated Crew, who returns with a new EP titled The Mogs.

On the project, listeners will find eight tracks, including “Fam and Foolies,” a gem featuring Chance The Rapper. Each of the tracks were recorded between 2012 and 2013, so it’s unclear exactly when Sulaiman and Chano recorded this jam. Nez and Rio, who produced ScHoolboy Q’s “Man of the Year,” laced the duo with a soothing beat that’s built around a simple drum pattern and complimenting chords.

Sulaiman opens the gate with his slow flow, while the Acid Rap mastermind provides the mellow chorus and a hell of a verse.

The Mogs project features guest appearances from top Chi-Town spitters Caleb James, Chance The Rapper, GLC, The GTW, Gzus Piece, Highlife, Mic Terror, Naledge, Paypa, Paul Scientific and Vic Spencer.

Stream “Fam and Foolies” below. Also, peep The Mogs EP as well.

Photo: Instagram

