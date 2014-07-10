Casey Veggies – “The Boy” (Prod. By Hit-Boy, Rey Reel, & HazeBanga) [Listen]

For months, Casey Veggies has been lacing his tweets with #TheBoy hashtag. Fans soon learned that this was the title of a new song, which has finally released today.

HS87’s Hit-Boy, Rey Reel, and HazeBanga crafted a knocking beat with all sorts of chord progressions, percussion changes, and all sorts of other changes. Veggies game spits like a young Rudy Ray Moore (though less vulgar). Practicing brevity, the Los Angeles rapper keeps his lines short, which will make it easier for listeners to memorize and recite his bars.

At this point, it goes without saying that this record will get the clubs moving. Enjoy Casey Veggies’ “The Boy” below.

—

Photo: Instagram