Scotty ATL ft. Killer Mike & Trouble – “Pray Alone” [VIDEO]

Earlier this month, up and comer Scotty ATL delivered his On the Road 2 Spaghetti Junction mixtape in collaboration with Scion AV. From the project, he delivers a visual for his standout track, “Pray Alone,” featuring Killer Mike and Trouble.

The clip takes viewers on a journey through Scotty’s native Atlanta. “I don’t need a co-sign/ I’ve been doin’ fine/ I’ve been killin’ this sh*t,” he chants on the cut. Killer Kill matches his energy throughout a snarling verse, while properly garbed in an Adamsville t-shirt. Trouble closes the show with a potent verse that let’s his presence be know.

See Scotty’s video for “Pray Alone,” which dons cameo appearances by Big K.R.I.T. and Slimm Calhoun, below.

[via FADER]

Photo: YouTube