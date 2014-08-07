Paul George Vows To Return “Better Than Ever” In New Nike Ad [PHOTO]

Paul George’s stomach-churning leg injury has put his career in jeopardy, but in a new Nike ad he has vowed to return to the court, “better than ever.”

“Without the setbacks, the comebacks aren’t as sweet. #justdoit,” read the message from Nike Basketball’s official Twitter account. The black and white ad juxtapose statements of despair and optimism, i.e. “Hear this is a career-ending injury, then the doctors said full recovery.”

PG was set to lace up the NikeHyperRev2015 and the Hyperdunk 2014 this season and shine on the Team USA squad.

We’re going to go ahead and bet George will return to form sooner than later. Get well soon.

Check out the full ad on the flip.



Photo: Nike

