DMX Opening New Season of VH1’s “Behind The Music”

Although the series has been on hiatus for some time, VH1 is ready for the return of their show which takes the cameras behind the glitz and glamour of past and present artists.

Airing on June 7 at 8 p.m., Behind The Music is set to make its on-air comeback and will kick off the new season by profiling Ruff Ryder’s member DMX.

With everything that the rapper has gone through in 2009, mostly controversial, many will surely be tuned in to see exactly what goes on in the mind of Dark Man X when the spotlight begins to dim.

Featuring interviews from Swizz Beatz, Irv Gotti, Lyor Cohen and more, the life of Earl Simmons will be placed in the open for everyone to see.

Along with X, there will be somewhat of a reunion as Eve will also be featured with her own profile.

Other artists included for the upcoming season include Usher, Courtney Love, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson and Christina Aguilera.