P Reign ft. Drake & Future – “DnF” [LISTEN]

Written By Chris Thomas

Posted August 25, 2014
UPDATE: Contrary to previous reports, P Reign delivered his Dear America mixtape on September 2. Find it here.

OVO affiliate and Reps-Up member P Reign antes up a new single called “DnF” from his upcoming project, Dear America.

The Canadian rapper waxes poetics about drinking with a young lady and the events that followed. Partner in rhyme, Drake, assists with a verse and on the chorus, while Future contributes to additional vocals on the hook.

Dear America releases September 19. Stream “DnF” below.

p-reign-dnf-500x500

Photo: Instagram

