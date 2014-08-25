P Reign ft. Drake & Future – “DnF” [LISTEN]

UPDATE: Contrary to previous reports, P Reign delivered his Dear America mixtape on September 2. Find it here.

OVO affiliate and Reps-Up member P Reign antes up a new single called “DnF” from his upcoming project, Dear America.

The Canadian rapper waxes poetics about drinking with a young lady and the events that followed. Partner in rhyme, Drake, assists with a verse and on the chorus, while Future contributes to additional vocals on the hook.

Dear America releases September 19. Stream “DnF” below.

—

Photo: Instagram