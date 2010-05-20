Young Chris and Don Cannon Drop “The Network 2” [Download]

Deemed the youngest in charge and the only member of the old Roc-A-Fella that still has faith in Jay Z, Young Chris has continued to stay on his grind and allow the music speak for his passion, as opposed to just crying about what his former boss did.

Teaming up with Don Cannon, the other half of the Young Gunz delivers his sequel, The Network 2.

Featuring guest spots from J. Cole, Bobby V, Memphis Bleek and more, Chris will wave the flag until his album Now Or Never drops.

“The Edge”

[Check after the jump to download The Network 2]

Initially, the project was exclusively distributed through iTunes, but it’s good to see the rapper offered it for free.

1. Intro

2. Here I Come

3. Never Left

4. The Moon & Stars

5. Wade In The Water

6. Heavenly Father (Produced by Streetrunner)

7. Think About It

8. Out Of Here

9. Still The Hottest feat. J. Cole (Produced by J. Cole)

10. After Dark

11. Lay In My Bed feat. Bobby Valentino (Produced by Dame Grease)

12. What Should I Do feat. Latif (Produced by Chad West)

13. I’m Sorry feat. Memphis Bleek (Produced by Chad West)

14. The Edge feat. Tu Phace (Produced by Ritz)

15. No Disrespect (Produced by Sean C & LV)

16. Miss My Niggas (Produced by Sha Money XL)

Download The Network 2 here.