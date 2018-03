What do you do when you’re Bobby Shmurda and just about everybody has already jumped on your hot single’s instrumental. You drop a remix right on time for Labor Day weekend and the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn; the “Hot Ni**a ( Reggae Remix),” featuring Mavado, Junior Reid, Popcaan and Jah X.

Expect to hear this on Eastern Parkway, and your choice dancehall friendly spot, all weekend.

—

Photo: YouTube