Bangin Candy: The Pleasantly Thick Aaleeyah Petty [PHOTOS]

From Los Angeles by way of Chicago comes Aaleeyah Petty, our latest Bangin Candy, and a certified stunner.

Having amassed nearly 600K Instagram followers, it’s no surprise that her social media presence is booming. Simply put, Petty is built. Not only is she top-heavy, but her, um, assets are apparent and very pleasing to the eye.

Since seeing is usually believing, we won’t hold you any longer. Hit the jump to see a gallery full of Petty’s flicks.

—

Photo: Instagram

