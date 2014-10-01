Mike Davis ft. Smoke DZA & Yung Doola – “4th Quarter” [LISTEN]

With Meek Mill behind bars, the remaining Dreamchasers artists have delivered ample music to keep the cliques name hot. The latest release comes from rapper Mike Davis, who delivers a track titled “4th Quarter,” featuring Smoke DZA and Yung Doola.

Davis, who happened to be the nephew of Public Enemy’s Keith Shocklee, inked a deal with Meek’s label earlier this year. Here, he spits verses over soulful production with thumping drums by MJ Nichols. DZA and Doola provide assisting verses to make the cypher complete.

Stream “4th Quarter” below.

—

Photo: Instagram