Lupe Fiasco-Produced Sports Film Gets Official Air Date

Little Ballers –– executive produced by Lupe Fiasco and New York Knicks player Amar’e Stoudemire –– will air on Nickelodeon, Nov. 26 at 9PM EST.

The sports doc follows a group of young athletes as they go through New York City’s Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) youth league to pursue their dreams of going pro.

Via Billboard:

The 81-minute doc, which also explores basketball among today’s black youth, is directed by Crystal McCrary and executive produced by Lupe Fiasco and New York Knicks player Amar’e Stoudemire. It features interviews with NBA and WNBA stars including Carmelo Anthony, Steve Nash, Russell Westbrook, Joakim Noah, Walt Frazier, Tyson Chandler, J.R. Smith and Chamique Holdsclaw, as well as HBO Sports svp Kery Davis, Black Enterprise president and CEO Butch Graves, Relativity Sports vp Travis King, and journalists Pablo S. Torre, William C. Rhoden and Roland Martin, among others.

