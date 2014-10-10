Mack Maine Catches Side Slander In Tyga Twitter Rant [Photos]

Mack Maine caught some of the side slander from Tyga’s Twitter rant the other day. As the president of Youg Money, it’s essentially his job to keep the team in order and he didn’t exactly complete that task with T-Raw.After Tyga’s anti-YMCMB tweets, Mack went back at him with a joke about his older work. The New Orleans label head firmly believes YMCMB saved Tyga from making more stuff like this, and put him on track to be a rap star.

Instead of getting Lil Wayne on the bat phone, Mack sent a subliminal but obvious diss to Tyga, and then hopped on an airplane like it was nothing. But there’s obviously some kind of breakdown in YMCMB (see Lil Twist flipping out on the label) that he should be addressing whether than stirring the pot. He is the president after all.

