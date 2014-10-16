Dej Loaf Signs To Columbia Records

We were admittedly late to the Dej Loaf train. Meanwhile the rap game gravitated towards the Detroit up and comer’s street record, “Try Me,” which has reportedly earned her a record deal with Columbia Records.

According to Hits Daily Double, Dej has joined the label’s roster. A quick glance at her Instagram page reaffirms this claim, as she briefly chronicled a recent trip to New York City, where we assume that she visited numerous label headquarters.

A “Try Me” remix, featuring Remy Ma and Ty Dolla $ign, is said to be on the way. Rappers like Wiz Khalifa, The LOX, Lil Durk, and more have remixed the cut. Fellow Detroit native Big Sean also expressed interest to rhyme on Loaf’s catchy tune during a recent appearance on Philadelphia’s Power 99.

Hear Loaf’s “Try Me” below in you haven’t already.

