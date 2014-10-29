Columnist Called Mike Brown An “Animal” In Blog, Removes Post

A West Virginia newspaper columnist took to his personal blog to call slain Ferguson, Mo. teen Mike Brown an “animal” who had to be put down by cop Darren Wilson. The man has since removed his post, but not before the damage was decidedly done.

Don Surber, the lone editorial writer for the Charleston Daily Mail published a blog post on Saturday expressing his frustration over the Brown shooting death and the public call of police brutality. The post has since been removed but a cached version of it still exists. Talking Points Memo followed up with the Daily Mail’s editor Brad McElhinny to find out more about Surber’s outburst.

From TPM:

The frustration from Charleston Daily Mail’s editor and publisher Brad McElhinny was clear when TPM reach him by phone on Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve had better days,” he said. His exasperation was understandable. On Saturday, Don Surber, the West Virginia paper’s lone editorial columnist, took to his personal blog to offer his thoughts on “police brutality” and the killing of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown. “This summer I had an epiphany as I watched packs of racists riot in Ferguson, Missouri, in support of a gigantic thug who was higher than a kite when he attacked Ferguson Police Department Officer Darren Wilson, who unfortunately had to put this animal down,” Surber wrote.

Surber wasn’t done there, returning to the post Sunday to say he made a “factual” error in calling Brown an animal but justified Wilson’s shooting all the same. Surber’s blog is filled with strong conservative viewpoints and criticisms of liberal figures.

Although the rant didn’t appear in the Daily Mail, McElhinny still apologized on behalf of Surber. There’s no word yet if the columnist will get to keep his job at the paper and there has been some outrage on social media asking for Surber’s termination.

