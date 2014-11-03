A$AP Rocky Performs “Pretty Flacko 2” In London [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky fans have been anxiously waiting the release of “Pretty Flacko 2” since he teased the track in the “Multiply” visual. On Friday (October 31), the Harlem native broke the proverbial emergency glass and performed the record as A$AP Mob went toe-to-toe with grime crew Boy Better Know at London’s Red Bull Culture Clash.

The crowd immediately reacted to the sounds of the song’s eerie synth line. It sounds like Rocky has a big record on his hands. Our only gripe with the performance is that Washington D.C.’s Yung Gleesh wasn’t there to perform the jiggy dance from the aforementioned video.

Hear a piece of the Nez & Rio-produced record in the clip below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube