A$AP Rocky Buries HBA & Been Trill Even Further

Last month, A$AP Rocky topped both The Wrap Up songs and videos sections with his return back to slaying tracks on “Multiply.”

Speaking of slayings, the PMF used the swaggy record to dismantle a couple of clothing brands he wouldn’t want to be seen getting flattened by a semi truck in. The good folks over at New York Magazine asked if there was any misunderstanding when it came to the shade thrown at HBA and Been Trill, and Lord Flacko assured them there wasn’t.

“I birthed it, so I can kill it,” he said in regards to the Hood By Air line. Been Trill got the equal treatment of slander. (“That sh*t weak, too.”)

The enigmatic MC takes a lot of risks when it comes to fashion trendsetting, a pilgrimage that he claims had him walking in the shoes of figures such as Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I’m going to put it to you like this: I can say that I’ve been scrutinized for my fashion since I was about 15 years old,” he continued. “A lot of people got it easy. I feel like I had to go through the whole Civil Rights Movement just to be comfortable, to make other people comfortable, to be able to wear what they want to wear, and a lot of dudes are just claiming to have it without having to have that sacrifice or suffering through all that kind of shit. We’ve been through that kind of shit. That’s all I can really say about it. It is really miniscule. It’s no real beef.”

While we’re not sure if a A$AP Rocky HBA Been Trill diss or being decked out in Denis Gagnon is the equivalent of being hosed for standing up to freedom, Kanye could surely sympathize.

—

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com