Boosie Badazz ft. Rich Homie Quan – “Like A Man” [LISTEN]

New name, same rapper, Boosie Badazz returns to give listeners some game on “Like A Man,” featuring Rich Homie Quan.

Much of the Louisiana rapper’s rhymes are dedicated to his definition of manhood, which includes supporting your family and bearing the repercussions of your actions–two topics he can whole heartedly speak on. Quan’s role is limited to a harmonic chorus and bridge, though his presence is felt just the same.

This track will likely appear on Boosie’s forthcoming album, Touched Down to Cause Hell, due to drop soon. Stream “Like A Man” below.

—

Photo: YouTube