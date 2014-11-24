PRhyme – “Courtesy” [VIDEO]

PRhyme rolls out more content from their upcoming self-titled album. This time duo DJ Premier and Royce Da 5’9″ debut a visual for track five “Courtesy.”

The general premise is pretty simple, as the clip shows the producer and rapper stranded on the side of the road after their car breaks down. Needless to say that the veterans adapt to their unfortunate circumstance. Meanwhile Premo pads the chorus with his patented scratches and Royce rhymes with dexterity and flair.

PRhyme releases on December 9. Pre-order it via iTunes. Peep the video for “Courtesy” below, and also be sure to peep previously released gems “U Looz” and “PRhyme.”

Photo: YouTube