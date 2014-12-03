Spike Lee’s Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus Movie Trailer [VIDEO]

Remember that Kickstarter campaign Spike Lee started last year to raise dough for a new joint? Here is the trailer for the film he was seeking funding for, Da Sweet Blood of Jesus.

Lee has previously said the movie is ““funny, sexy and bloody (and it’s not ‘Blacula‘),” and that’s pretty much what we see here. Along with a preacher, naked humping, a big ass car with a chauffeur and other imagery that will surely make you wonder, What is really going on here?

Da Sweet Blood of Jesus is in theaters, and iTunes, on February 13, 2015. Watch the trailer below.

Are you planning on supporting Spike Lee and going to theaters to watch this flick? Chime in below in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube