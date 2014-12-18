Home > Kendrick Lamar

Meet Kendrick Lamar’s Secret Musical Weapons

Written By Lee Vann

Posted December 18, 2014
Tuesday night marked the final performance on Comedy Central mainstay The Colbert Report. And with the unveiling of a new, untitled song viewers were given the opportunity to meet Kendrick Lamar’s secret musical weapons.

Stephen Colbert and Kendrick Lamar

photo: Comedy Central

Behind every great artist are a few helping hands to lend support. And with Kendrick’s performance, we got to meet a few of them.

If you haven’t been furiously studying liner notes, take a look at some of these behind the scenes players and meet Kendrick Lamar’s secret musical weapons.

Photo: Comedy Central

