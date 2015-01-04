Home > News

O.T. Genasis Drops A New Updated Video For “CoCo”

Written By Alvin Aqua Blanco

Posted January 4, 2015
O.T. Genasis dropped a certified, singalong rap smash with “CoCo.” So he went back to the lab for an updated video for the coke anthem, replacing the grimy trap spot with buxom bikini wearing chicks, yachts and Lamborghini’s in M.I. Yayo.

Dre Films directed the visual, along with assistance from Busta Rhymes. Cameos include Bussa Bus, Khaled, Ice T and his wife Coco, of course.

If Arm & Hammer doesn’t flip this they are hustling backwards.

