Malia Obama Selfie Goes Viral, Pro Era Confirms Photo Is Real

Malia Obama probably got a stern talking to from her father, Barack Obama, about sharing pics on social media. A selfie of the POTUS’ eldest daughter rocking a Pro Era t-shirt quickly went viral.

Since the teen doesn’t have a proper Instagram or Twitter account, that we know of, concerns about how the pic made it online (it was first posted on Pro Era’s official Twitter account) and its authenticity have been questioned.

Hip-Hop Wired reached out to Pro Era honcho Joey Bada$$‘s we were told, “The photo came from a mutual friend of Malia and Pro Era, and the photo is real,” by a press representative. According to FOX News, the White House is investigating how the pic was exactly obtained.

Joey Badas$$’s debut, B4.DA.$$, is in stores January 20. Did Malia pay for the tee, which seems to be sold out, or get it for free, though?

—

Photo: Twitter