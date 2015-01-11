Adrien Broner To Jay Z: “Suck My D*ck” [VIDEO]

Allegedly, Jay Z offered pro boxer Adrian Broner a five year contract worth $40M to sign with Roc Nation Sports. Broner thought this was too low and took it as disrespect; enough to invite Hova to his penis and slander Rihanna along the way.

Reports TMZ:

Adrien just appeared on “TMZ Hollywood Sports” and skewered the hop-hop mogul/sports titan for offering him a paltry $40 mil for 5 years. Adrien reaffirmed his directive that Jay could “suck my ****.” Going after Jay Z takes balls, but he got even ballsier when he went after another Roc Nation client, Rihanna, whom he says could go f herself, adding the only thing she’s good for is p****.

You remember Adrien Broner, right? He’s the same boxer who got treated by Marcos Maidana in late 2013 and was promptly slandered by the Black Twitter massive. Never forget: Adrien Broner Loses & Inspires Hilarious Twitter Slander

Photo: YouTube/TMZ