Rihanna Covers i-D Magazine [PHOTO]

At this point, Rihanna and magazine covers are as common a match as peanut butter, jelly, and bread. This time the songstress can be spotted on the front of i-D Magazine.

Rih-Rih rocks plaited braids, giving off a strong 90s vibe in the process in the image shot by Paolo Roversi. The accompanying cover story dishes on her long-awaited album, R8, which is due to release some time this year.

Peep Rihanna on the cover of i-D‘s Music Issue below.

Photo: i-D Magazine