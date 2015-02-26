Drake’s 2009 Homecoming Concert To Become Film [VIDEO]

After a dismal display of acting in this short film, a special moment in Drake’s career will be the focal point of a special one-night concert event.

Titled Drake’s Homecoming: The Lost Footage, the flick captures the OVO rapper’s sold out show at Toronto Sound Academy in 2009 before he signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money imprint.

The footage, thought to be lost, has resurfaced, and will air at 350 select theaters at 7:30 PM on Thursday, March 19 thanks to Fathom Events, SpectiCast, Rap-A-Lot Records and Young Empire Music Group.

In addition to concert footage of Drake performing classic cuts from his breakout mixtape, So Far Gone, viewers will get words from Rap-a-Lot Records CEO James Prince and his son Jas Prince, who’s credited with discovering the rapper and bringing him to Wayne’s attention.

Check out the Fathom Events website to see participating theaters. The trailer can be seen below.

https://vimeo.com/115715129

Photo: YouTube