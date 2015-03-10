Aside from the annual airing of Roots that usually got someone at school beat down for “going there,” network television has never really hung its hat on being diverse.

However, the ratings success of shows with racially diverse casts have helped slowly change that, with 2015 shaping up to be a banner year for seeing casts of various races and nationalities. On the heels of highly rated episodes of shows like Empire and Scandal, here are 15 shows bringing diversity to TV.

