Home > Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather & Manny Pacquiao Face Off At Press Conference [VIDEO]

Written By Chris Thomas

Posted March 12, 2015
Leave a comment

Collective excitement for the fight of the centuryFloyd Mayweather, Jr. versus Manny Pacquiao–draws near as May 2 approaches. Yesterday, the two fighters met face to face at the official press conference.

It goes without saying that the tension in the air was thick. Mayweather and Pacquiao spoke their peace, but only after exchanging a cold stare.

Peep footage of the face off and press conference below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube

Manny Pacquiao

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE