Floyd Mayweather & Manny Pacquiao Face Off At Press Conference [VIDEO]

Collective excitement for the fight of the century—Floyd Mayweather, Jr. versus Manny Pacquiao–draws near as May 2 approaches. Yesterday, the two fighters met face to face at the official press conference.

It goes without saying that the tension in the air was thick. Mayweather and Pacquiao spoke their peace, but only after exchanging a cold stare.

Peep footage of the face off and press conference below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube