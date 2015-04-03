Azealia Banks Regrets Saying She’d “F*ck” Pres. Obama [Photos]

More often than not, it’s what Azealia Banks says outside of the studio that makes headlines. Not to slander her musical talents, but she has a rather, umm, uncanny ability to say things that get people going.

Banks had some “interesting” things to say about President Barack Obama during recent interview with Billboard. And by interesting, we mean the Harlem native said, on record, “I want to f*ck the president.”

That, of course, was the headline on numerous websites that picked up the story, sending plenty of trolls in her Twitter mentions in the process.

Banks is usually combative in light of online criticism, but this time she was apologetic. “Omg I was totally just joking and being silly in billboard about the prez I wasn’t actually being forreal,” she tweeted last night.

Based on the rapper’s tweets this morning, it’s safe to say that the slander was ever-flowing. So much so that she was prompted to say, “I really wish I could take it back,” before later crediting her words to her “#Geministruggle.”

Banks would be more defensive in later tweets, which you can find after the jump.

Do you think her angst is justified, or is this a case where she needs more people? Let us know in the comments.

