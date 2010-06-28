Kanye West Sued For Stealing “Stronger”

Kanye West is facing legal action now that a songwriter claims that he stole his idea to make his 2007 hit single “Stronger.”

Songwriter Vincent “Vince P” Peters filed a federal copyright infringement lawsuit Friday saying that Ye ripped off his original song under the same name and profited from it.

Peters claims that he gave a copy of the track to Kanye’s business manager John Monopoly in 2006 before it was featured on Ye’s Graduation album.

According to the lawsuit, Ye’s version is almost an exact replica of the song writer’s and it “copies significant and important parts of Peters’ lyrics identically or almost identically.”

More specifically, the lawsuit claims that both versions of the song reference model Kate Moss and state “that which does not kill me makes me stronger” and “can’t wait much longer.”

Rocafella Records and Universal Music Group are also named in the lawsuit.

The suit asks that West and the record labels stop the distribution, performance and selling of the copyrighted song and asks for an unspecified amount of damages.