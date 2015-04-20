Home > Curren$y

Stream Curren$y’s Even More Saturday Night Car Tunes EP [LISTEN]

Written By Chris Thomas

Posted April 20, 2015
Curren$y doesn’t waste any time releasing a follow-up to his Pilot Talk 3 album, as he delivers a five-track EP titled Even More Saturday Night Car Tunes.

This project continues where last year’s More Saturday Night Car Tunes left off. It primarily features Spitta rhyming solo, with exception to “Do It For A G,” which features Yo Gott. And, it’s worth noting that the new music arrives on 4/20.

Stream Curren$y’s new EP below. Cop it via iTunes.

