PREMIERE: Slim Dollars Heats Up The Streets w/ Perrion On “Nabisco” [LISTEN]

The late A$AP Yams once said that “people don’t know what New York rap sounds like in 2012.” Three years later, rising acts from the mecca of Hip-Hop continue to find influences outside of the five boroughs.

That said, Hip-Hop Wired exclusively premieres a new single from Harlem’s own Slim Dollars titled “Nabisco,” featuring Perrion.

The track adopts a southern sound, which the rappers treat will sharp bars delivered in a choppy, double-time flow. Though sonically rooted below the Mason-Dixon, the glossy, slick-talking DNA embedded in all Harlem rappers is a key ingredient and one of the reasons the record could have widespread appeal.

With the Underground Jesus project on the way, rap fans can expect Slim Dollars, the founder and owner of the Littfest music festival, to invade your headphones more often than not in the forthcoming months. He’s already received co-signs from heavy hitters like veteran journalist Sway Calloway.

Stream Slim Dollars’ “Nabisco” below.

—

Photo: YouTube