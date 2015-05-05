Fetty Wap Calls Quavo & Gucci Mane On “Trap Queen (Remix)” [LISTEN]

The promise of the Drake-assisted “My Way (Remix)” has the Internets on high alert. Fetty Wap makes the wait easier in the meantime, whetting appetites with the “Trap Queen (Remix),” featuring Gucci Mane and Quavo of Migos.

The ATLiens sound right at home as they deliver melodic rhymes on the track’s lush trap-inspired soundscape. Especially Quavo, who displays the star qualities that are apparent on countless Migos cuts.

Stream the “Trap Queen (Remix)” below.

Photo: Instagram