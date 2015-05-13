At Least 6 Dead, Over 100 Injured In Amtrak Derailment

The situation regarding the Philadelphia Amtrak derailment is still developing but so far six people have been reported dead with over 100 injured, some critically. The New York-bound Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 188 departed from Washington, D.C. Tuesday night (May 12), and crashed in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section.

Reports have been swirling in all morning, with local Washington and Philadelphia outlets scrambling to get new details. The derailment took place around 9 p.m. as the train approached a curve in the track near Frankford Junction.

According to witness statements, the crash jolted several people and even caused some passengers to be catapulted into the luggage storage bins above the seats. The numbers of the dead and injured rose overnight, and that number has the potential to grow if reports hold true about the seriousness of the injuries.

NBC Philadelphia, which has been covering the crash closely along with Washington outlet WTOP, has more:

The timing of this crash couldn’t be more unfortunate as Congress is set to debate an Amtrak funding cut. CBS News told WTOP that the House Appropriations Committee will be debating a Republican proposal to lower Amtrak’s funding from $1.4 to $1.13 billion.

