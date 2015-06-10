The Walking Dead Actor To Play “The Punisher” On Marvel’s Daredevil

The first season of Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix was a runaway hit. The next season just upped the ante with Marvel announcing that actor Jon Bernthal will be portraying “The Punisher” in 2016.

You’ll remember Bernthal as “Shane” in AMC’s The Walking Dead. The Punisher aka Frank Castle is a vigilante who is an ex-Marine known for packing an arsenal of guns and ammo and absolutely giving no f*cks when it comes to dispensing justice.

“Jon Bernthal brings an unmatched intensity to every role he takes on, with a potent blend of power, motivation and vulnerability that will connect with audiences,” said Jeph Loeb, Marvel’s Head of Television via a press release. “Castle’s appearance will bring dramatic changes to the world of Matt Murdock and nothing will be the same.”

