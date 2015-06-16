Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Hit Up Disneyland With North West [Photos]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian became the center of rumors that the power couple and expecting parents intended to rent out California’s Disneyland for toddler North West‘s second birthday. Actually, the celebration at the famed theme park took place with the rest of the general public and onlookers snapped plenty of photos of the family and some of their famous guests.

On Monday (Jun. 15), West, Kardashian, Tyga, Kylie Jenner, and Tyga’s son King all stormed the park. Also, North’s other aunts, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were also in tow.

As expected, the smartphone photo frenzy was real with the family also taking crowd-pleasing snaps of their own. North was cute as a button with her kid-appropriate Minnie Mouse makeup complete with the ears. Mrs. Kardashian West also donned the faux mouse ears along with her little girl.

Tyga was all smiles with his toddler as well, although it appears his son was a little less than enthused in one shot. Even Yeezy flashed a grin during the Disneyland visit, looking every bit of the proud papa.

Hit the following pages for some select images posted to social media featuring Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and North West at Disneyland.

Photo: Instagram

