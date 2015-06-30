Home > GALLERY

12 Celebs Who Were On House Arrest

Written By Lee Vann

Posted June 30, 2015
Leave a comment

There’s no place like home—especially if the alternative is being confined to a steel cell with a meal toilet and the threat of being shived with a sharpened toothbrush.

Lindsay Lohan House Arrest

photo: TMZ/YouTube screen capture

Shell out enough money for a high-powered attorney and you too can serve time in your own crib instead of a jail. That was the play for these 12 celebrities who were on house arrest, as they enjoyed their expensive cribs with a GPS enabled, tamper resistant anklet.

Photo: Fox 5 Screen Capture

Crime and Punishment , maybach music group , T.I.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE