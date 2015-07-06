Miguel Confidently Says He’s Better Than Frank Ocean

This here music game wouldn’t be anything with competition; friendly or other. Miguel reaffirmed this notion during a recent interview with The Sunday Times where the ‘ol Frank Ocean comparisons came up and he asserted himself as the top artist of the two. (What was he supposed to say?)

“I wouldn’t say we were friends. To be completely honest — and no disrespect to anyone — I genuinely believe that I make better music, all the way around,” Miguel, whose new album Wildheart just released. “It’s interesting, but we’ll see who’s in it for the long haul. It’s like a marathon, you know?”

Of course, the creator of the Grammy Award-winning Channel Orange isn’t around to defend himself, seeing that he’s a stout social media recluse. His upcoming album, Boys Don’t Cry is expected to release this month but it’s anybody’s guess as to if that’s really happening.

In the meantime, check out Miguel’s Wildheart on iTunes and Apple Music. As an additional bonus, flip the next page to see the “WILDHEART Chapter 1: Find What You Love and Let It Kill You” short film.

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/FayesVision/WENN.com

