Rapper Prince Harvey Records His Entire PHATASS Album In The Apple Store [LISTEN]

While struggle rappers make excuses (and wack music), New York City rapper Prince Harvey made lemonade of the Minute Maid out of lemons when his computer broke down.

He secretly infiltrated a SoHo Apple Store and recorded his album PHATASS (a genius acronym for Prince Harvey At The Apple Store: SoHo).

While speaking to The Daily Beast, the 25-year-old determined artist revealed that why the story’s headline and finished LP may have a nice ring to it, the mission was definitely next to impossible.

“It wasn’t my plan to record this at the Apple Store. First, my computer died. Then my external [hard drive] died,” he recalled. “New York is expensive. I couldn’t just buy another laptop. I just thought, ‘I’m going to die before anyone knows I’m hot.’”

He also had equipment stolen from out of his own crib.

For four months straight, Prince Harvey took the J train from Brooklyn to the Apple Store on the east side of Manhattan. Once planted, he had to endure security guards obviously doing their job and complete randomness like a fire drill where an employee yanked a thumb drive from out of the computer as he saved his work and learning to save his files in the trash since the Apple Store would erase the computer’s memory every night.

And then there was his two in-store connects, whose names he’d never mentioned since he promised respect.

“I’m not gonna say their names because they might get in trouble,” he says. “But if one of them wasn’t there, the other one was.”

PHATASS releases on July 26, consisting solely of human sounds and the carnal knowledge that it was made with the Apple Store’s microphone. Listen to the first taste titled “Sometimes” down below.

Photo: Instagram / Prince Harvey