Young Thug Arrested For Threatening To Shoot A Mall Cop

Young Thug was arrested in Georgia today (July 15) for threatening to shoot a mall security guard about a week ago. Police scooped him up early this morning.

Reports the AJC:

The 22-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested without incident around 6 a.m. at a residence in Sandy Springs, according to Jim Joyner, spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. The U.S. Marshals were helping Dunwoody police serve a warrant charging Williams with terroristic threats.

Dunwoody Police Department spokesman Officer Timothy Fecht said the charges were the product of a July 7 “dispute that Mr. Williams had with Perimeter Mall security.”

According to an arrest warrant, Williams was asked to leave the mall and was being escorted out when he “threatened to shoot (a security guard) in the face.”

No further information was available regarding the incident.