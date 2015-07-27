Bill Cosby Covers New York Mag & New York Daily News For All The Wrong Reasons [Photos]

Bill Cosby‘s week is off to an epically terrible start. New York magazine featured 35 of the comedian and accused rapist’s alleged victims in its latest issue and the New York Daily News threw salt on the wound by making him a cover star, too.

The New York mag piece and its provocative cover is sure to be trending all day as 35 women shared their stories about being victimized by the man we all knew as Cliff Huxtable, but is now known as “Pill Cosby.”

The New York Daily News highlighted the story, along with the headline “America’s Rapist.”

Is part of the pile on because Cosby was once one of the most well regarded Black men in America? That could be part of it. However, before you go trying to defend the indefensible, check out his deposition where he admits to drugging women.

If this isn’t the final nail in the coffin of Cosby’s wrecked legacy…

