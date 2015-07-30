Home > News

Nicki Minaj Slams Safaree, Says He’s Too Dumb To Ghostwrite Her Raps [VIDEO]

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted July 30, 2015
Safaree Samuels delivered a diss track aimed at Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill that was generally panned. The former addressed the allegations while performing in Toronto, specifically her ex-boyfriend’s claims that he ghostwrote some of her rhymes. 

“A b*tch ass ni**a can’t write my raps. You know why?,” said Nicki to raucous applause. “You don’t have the heart or the mindframe or the motherf*cking intellect b*tch ni**a. You don’t even know how to pronounce these words in my motherf*cking raps, b*tch.”

And there you have it. Watch below.

