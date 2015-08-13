Rihanna Steps Out With F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton In Matching Outfits [Photos]

Rihanna is a modern-day Madonna who leisurely chews and spits out men like kids do sunflower seeds.

Her latest boytoy is apparently rumored to Formula One race car driver Lewis Hamilton (who inadvertently caused Ed Sheeran and Nicole Scherzinger dating rumors) and the two of them were spotted partying in NYC looking like some Double Dutch Twins.

Via Page Six:

Rihanna hit nightclub 1 Oak with her new rumored flame, Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton, Tuesday. A spy said: “Lewis came separately after her and sat at her table. They definitely looked cozy. She was dancing next to him, and he poured most of her drinks. They left separately, but not by much. They looked like they knew each other really well.” Hamilton’s rep said they are “just friends.” Also there: French Montana, Swizz Beatz and rapper Travis Scott, who’s also been linked to RiRi.

Respect her gangsta estrogen. More pictures on the flip.

Photo: WENN

