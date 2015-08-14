Straight Outta Compton Cast On Inspiring Dr. Dre’s New Album [VIDEO]

The long awaited biopic Straight Outta Compton is out today, and its starring cast is just as excited as fan waiting to see the story of N.W.A brought to life on the big screen.

The fruits of actors O’Shea Jackson, Jr. (Ice Cube), Jason Mitchell (Eazy-E) and Corey Hawkins (Dr. Dre), have already manifested in Dr. Dre releasing a critically acclaimed new album, Compton.

“I just remember the day [Dr. Dre] came up and was like…man, y’all inspiring me to go…I’m about to go make an album,” tells Hip-Hop Wired. “He created a masterpiece. This is a personal album for him. You can feel that in the music.”

Check out what more the talented cast had to say about correctly getting the nuanced mannerisms of N.W.A (thank W.C.), the most difficult scenes to shoot in our interview below.

