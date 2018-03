Unfortunately, too many of y’all are asking “Method Man has a new album?” Yes, it’s called The Meth Lab and it’s out today.

Thanks to the new reality that is music streaming, you can partake in the Wu-Tang Clan rapper’s new album for free (if you got Spotify. Hot Nicks gets assistance from Redman, Raekwon, Cory Gunz, Uncle Murda and more.

Listen to The Meth Lab below.

—

Photo: Hot 97