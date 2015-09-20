Sarah Palin Criticizes Ahmed Mohamed On Facebook, Can’t Even Spell His Name Right

It wouldn’t be a GOP opinion unless it goes totally against the grain of the popular thought, and Sarah Palin managed to insert her unsolicited two cents into the Ahmed Mohamed situation.

The former Governor of Alaska has been obsessed with President Obama’s every move since her failed campaign for vice president in 2008 and she used the recent controversy in Irving, TX for a direct jab at the White House.

She also tried to paint the 14-year-old teen as a privileged troublemaker who was immune to the same punishment other (white) students made, but were subjected to national attention. Palin, 51, also couldn’t be bothered with taking heed to the correct spelling of the boy’s name but her right-wing followers loved her all the same for it.

“Friends, consider the kids disciplined and/or kicked out of school for bringing squirt guns to school or taking bites out of a pop tart until it resembled (to some politically correct yahoo) a gun,” Palin wrote via Facebook. “Or the student out deer hunting with his dad early one morning who forgot he had a box of ammo in his truck when he parked in the school’s lot later that day. Kids humiliated and intimidated for innocent actions like those real examples are often marked the rest of their lives and made to feel really rotten. Whereas Ahmed Muhammad, an evidently obstinate-answering student bringing in a homemade “clock” that obviously could be seen by conscientious teachers as a dangerous wired-up bomb-looking contraption (teachers who are told “if you see something, say something!”) gets invited to the White House.”

Cops who arrested Ahmed were fully aware that the strange-looking clock wasn’t an explosive device but “humiliated and intimidated” him by hauling him off to juvenile detention regardless. Still, Palin thinks Obama acted impulsively by extending an invitation for him to visit the White House.

“By the way, President Obama’s practice of jumping in cases prematurely to interject himself as the cool savior, wanting so badly to attach himself to the issue-of-the-day, got old years ago,” she continued. “Remember him accusing police officers doing their job as “acting stupid”; claiming if he had a son, he’d look like Trayvon Martin; claiming he needed to know who was a fault in an industrial accident so he’d “know who’s a** to kick”; etc., etc. Those actions are about as presidential as his selfie stick.”

Palin ran a campaign based on catering to hockey moms and spending a great chunk of the time attempting to prove she was qualified, fundamentally and politically, for the job. Had she and John McCain been elected, it probably isn’t a shot in the dark to say her commentary on social issues would reflect her persona as a conservative white woman living in Alaska.

